ELCPNG to host 137th anniversary dinner

John Yawing, Chairman of the ELCPNG Day July 12 planning committee, said this celebration marks a significant milestone in the church's journey, which began with the spreading of the Word of God in PNG, in 1886.

From the coast of Finschhafen district in Morobe Province, Yawing noted that the church's journey had come a long way and had spread to the Highlands, Momase, New Guinea Islands and Southern regions.

Despite the church having 17 ELCPNG districts in the country, he said, the Gospel and Lutheran faith continue to expand due to the unwavering faith, commitment and sacrifice of pastors, evangelists, church leaders and missionaries.

“We’ve decided to host this fundraising dinner with tickets priced at K300 per person and K3,000 for a table.

“The event will run from 6pm to 10pm, and we’d like to invite all Lutherans to take pride in your church and be part of the celebration next Wednesday.”

Head Bishop of ELCPNG, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, or his assistant, Reverend Lucas Kedabing, will be the guest speakers.

Yawing said beyond this major fundraiser, the committee has agreed that all Lutheran believers are encouraged to contribute their offerings, suggesting a minimum of K2 per person. All proceeds from the dinner and offerings collected on ELCPNG Day will be used to support the new mission fields of ELC Manus and ELC Sepik.