ELCPNG advises against walking

Four months remain before the hosting of the 33rd Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG’s national synod by Papua district.

Kaisom is advising against walking to Port Moresby.

“I know it will be very difficult to police that but as a church, we are telling our people not to walk,” he stated.

“They should all go by air. The cost of shipping is much higher than air travel.

“If they coordinate properly with us, and we will coordinate with the airline companies, we’re looking at group travels or even charters that can reduce the cost of the overall travel.”

Head Bishop, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, said the synod will be hosted at the Sir John Guise Stadium, while 50 delegates are expected from each of the 17 districts, which is equivalent to 850 attendees.

The number of participants, however, is expected to exceed 1,000 considering dignitaries, observers and guests will also attend.

ELC PNG has over 1.2 million followers in the 17 districts of the Church. These include 15 in mainland New Guinea, 1 in New Guinea Islands and 1 covering the Southern Region.