EHPHA launch health plan and website

The launch occured on Wednesday 27th March 2024. Notable on the day of launching was the absence of Governor Simon Sia who traveled abroad for an important meeting, and the local MPs from the six districts of Obura/Wonenara, Kainantu, Okapa, Lufa, Daulo, Goroka.

It was noted also that there were no representatives from the central agencies however, the corporate plan and website program were launched.

Guests present at the launching were the EHPHA board members and the management team, staff, partners, stakeholders and two parliamentarians; senior statesman and member for Henganofi Robert Atiyafa and the Vice Minister assisting the Prime Minister and member for Unggai/Bena Kinoka Hotune Feo.

Despite poor attendance from the expected officers, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the EHPHA Dr. Joseph Apa was delighted to have the Corporate Plan launched, the second one under his management. The first one was launched in 2018.

“The significance of our Five-Year Corporate Plan is the road map of our organization, and with the generous assistance of our partners, stakeholders and the people of the province, we are grateful to work collaboratively to improve the health status of our people,” said Dr. Apa.

“Through this plan, we hope to achieve some milestone development, not only in our premier hospital but also at the district level down to the rural communities. As such, we aim to pave the way for the rollout of our health service improvement strategies in our province”, Dr. Apa said.

He said one important issue to consider is the alarming rate of population increase as well as the rural-to-urban migration at a fast rate.

“We will require some control, and the EHPHA has plans to work with leaders, partners, and stakeholders to improve Comprehensive Primary Health Care, where we will integrate health services that will be a priority for the rural areas to cater for the ever growing population in the next four to five years”, Dr. Apa said.

Member for Henganofi Robert Atiyafa, who was given the honors to officially launch the corporate plan whilst the Member for Unggai/Bena, Kinoka Hotune Feo officially launched the website.

“As politicians and leaders, we are grateful that the corporate plan program is launched, and we assure you that we will assist, provided that we all work together to achieve what is set before us in the corporate plan program,” Atiyafa said.