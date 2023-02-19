EHPHA heads do hospital rounds

Dr Apa took the lead by going right down to assess the operations at ground level by making hospital rounds at Goroka Provincial Hospital recently.

He was accompanied by Director for Curative Health Services, Dr. Kapiro Kendaura made time available to visit the hospital in-patients in the hospital wards where health workers at all level carry out their daily routine chores in providing services for the patients and those that are in need at their respective hospitals.

“It is 2023, and the management under my leadership as the CEO has come up with this intention of making some changes. This is one of the changes that we have discussed in our recent meeting, that is to visit wards and other operation of the hospital on a weekly basis. And by doing these visits, we expect to capture and see changes taking place among the workers and the patients in the hospital,” Dr. Apa said.