EHPHA concerned over antibiotic abuse

The Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) is calling on the public not to buy antibiotics that are being sold on the streets without prescriptions.

The EHPHA board management and police in the Eastern Highlands issued this call to crack down on the illegal sale of antibiotics on the streets.

EHPHA Board Chairman, Chris Kopyoto said he is very concerned seeing strong medicines being sold to people on the streets and in public places.

“Who is supplying these medicines (high-powered antibiotics) like amoxicillin, ampicillin, tetracycline, Indocin, Panadol and more? These are medicines, which are only taken when prescribed by a qualified Medical Officer. But when such medicines end up on the streets and public places, our question as the responsible authority in the province over medicine is this; who is supplying them?” Kopyoto asked.

He said if nurses, doctors and health workers at the health facilities are selling the medicines meant for hospitals to the streets, they must stop as this is a form of corruption. If they don’t stop and if they are caught by the EHPHA or police, they will take disciplinary actions.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Apa also expressed similar sentiments, saying this is to protect Goroka town. He urged people to relay this message by talking with their families not to buy and take these medicines.

There is a danger that the body may develop resistance against the particular medicines if they continue to take them without proper checkups and doctor’s advice.

“Therefore I would like to extend a warning to those who are buying medicines outside of the hospitals and health clinics to stop. It will not help you. I would advise you to go to the hospital and see a doctor or health worker to assist you or give advice,” Dr. Apa said.

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Michael Welly said police will assist the EHPHA in cracking down on individuals selling medicine on the streets.