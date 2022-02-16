EHP Thanks Sir J For Contribution

Eastern Highlands Governor, Peter Numu led the delegation including Provincial Administrator, John Gimiseve and 24 LLG president and members of the Provincial Executive Council.

Governor Numu said the delegation made the unannounced trip at such short notice because they wanted to thank Sir Julius for his contribution to the country.

They presented gift offerings of six pigs, bundles of taro, Goroka’s finest export coffee, a bow and arrow, bilums and a headdress specifically for great chiefs.

“This year we will be going into Elections and I do not know if the people will vote me back so while I have the opportunity as a young Governor, I want my Government to appreciate the work you put in for this country. Because you are the last man standing, after you there will be no other,” said Governor Numu.

He also said his Government was interested in the decentralization policy being put forward by the New Ireland Government that gives more power to the provinces.

Sir Julius expressed his utmost appreciation to Governor Numu and his Eastern Highlands delegation for making the journey to New Ireland to express their appreciation.

“You have accorded me the highest respect, all the titles I have are meaningless without the recognition. Your actions and words spoken about my work for this country means a lot to me. I accept your gesture as a combined respect from the young and old people of Eastern Highlands.

“You belong to an age where everyone wants to become leaders, but you brought yourself down with all your leaders to my village. This is a sign of your humbleness,” said Sir Julius.