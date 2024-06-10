EHP prepares for 2024 Census

The National Census is set to take place from June 17th – 30th, 2024, with the theme, "Leave No One Behind! Be Counted!"

On May 31st, master trainers from the National Statistics Office (NSO) and other lead organization and line agencies were in the EHP to run a training, which NSO stated was vital.

The 2024 census will ensure PNG has a clear picture of its population, allowing for better allocation of resources in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

During the training, workshop, EHP Administration’s Director of Corporate Service, Peter Gaire stressed the importance of the census training, he said census updating is vital information that is needed by the government.

He told participants that what they learned would be imparted to respective LLG and ward field emulators, and he expects field emulators to produce the best census result for the province, Gaire added.

District Affairs and LLG Affairs director and Provincial Census Coordinator, James Sipa acknowledged the master trainers from NSO and other line agencies for the training workshop.

According to the National Statistical Office of Papua New Guinea, PNG has conducted four censuses since 1980, 1990, 2000, 2011 and the next census that was scheduled for July 2021 never took place. It is now three years late.

Meantime, the Government states that this year’s (2024) census will be more streamlined and tech-savvy, with the use of well-equipped tablets for Enumerators (An enumerator is someone who counts or lists things, especially for a census) to collect data, ensuring real-time transmission and minimizing errors.

According to NSO of Papua New Guinea, everyone in the country has a role to play in making the census a success, by doing the following: