EHP immunization coverage low

Director for Public Health Services, Dr. Max Manape stated that the reason for this was because many people in the province and other parts of the country had refused to bring their children thinking that it is the COVID vacation being administered during immunization.

He made this remark during the meeting with a multi-party delegation of Australian MPs, including opposition leaders and delegates from the Global Health Asia Pacific who are in the country for a five-day trip to research and assess the development of pressing issues affecting communities in Papua New Guinea.

Dr Manape pointed out that over the years, immunization coverage for the country including EHP continue to be below 50 percent due to many factors such as insufficient funding, inadequate main power, and deteriorating health infrastructure.

“Papua New Guinea is within the top five countries in the world with the highest rate of deaths in children under five years and this is a biggest concern and problem government need to address,” he stated.

Member for Mackellar, Australia, Dr. Sophie Scamps was part of the delegation party, she stated that immunization is an important health program.

“We will try all our best as possible to work closely with PNG government and Health authorities in PNG to address such prolonged issues,” she said.

Australia and PNG have a long time bilateral relationship and that is why they are here to assess the issues and see if Australia can assist.