EHP gets K59m for projects

He has worked with leaders of Eastern Highlands to secure K59 million for various projects in the province.

While in Goroka, he made several announcements of infrastructure projects that the National Government has transferred.

Kainantu-Aiyura Road = K4 million

Mauga-Sindari Road = - K4 million

Goroka District roads = - K4 million

Goroka Town Road = - K10 million

Goroka Town water supply =- K3 million

Lufa-Okapa Road = K4 million

Daulo-Mando Road = K5 million

Okapa-Kimi Ring Road = K4 million

Unggai-Ramu Road = K4 million

Henganofi-Ramu Road = K4 million

Okapa-Lufa Road = K4 million

Goroka Town Market = K2 million

Coffee price stabilisation = - K7 million

He also launched a K150 million four-lane road project for Goroka Town.

The Prime Minister says roads that are going to be constructed or maintained will give access to farmers to bring their cash crops and fresh produce to the market.

However, he stressed that road works may take up to 10 years.

He said, “As we build the roads, we will also run electricity pylons following the path of the roads.

“As we build roads and bring electricity, we want people to maintain law-and-order, and all young people who did not complete their higher school education must enrol with Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE) providers.

“It does not matter how old you are, you can go and enrol if you want to complete you grades nine, 10, 11 and 12."