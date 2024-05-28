Effects of social media abuse

People from all walks of life, including students are heavily involved in the use of social media for various reasons and for many it has become an important part of today’s living.

The National Research Institute Spotlight (NRI) Vol. 17, Issue 7, titled "Misuse of social media by students can affect their academic performance" by Akam Tom, Research Officer at PNG NRI, looks at the misuse of social media by students.

The paper reported that the misuse of social media by students can result in the following:

A student exhibiting undesirable behaviour and attitudes.

Accessing illicit contents that distracts a student from studying.

Increase in the rate of students dropping out of school.

Tom said that the use of social media by students can be managed by the following:

Implementing government policy and regulations relevant to social media in an effective manner.

Parents/guardians should monitor and uninstall inappropriate social media applications on a student’s mobile phone.

E-learning centres should be established in schools.

National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) should regulate social media in an effective manner.

School-based awareness on the adverse impact of social media should be conducted in schools.

The paper recommends that parents, guardians, teachers, and relevant authorities should consider working together to assist students prioritise their academic activities.