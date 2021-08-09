Education A Priority

Deputy Chairman of the Association, Glenson Gila said this at the recent Community Affairs and Media Workshop, where he represented his association’s vision for a skilled workforce.

“Right now we are trying to invest in our future generations, basically in human resources. We are trying to ensure they finish school and get good jobs and learn trades then they can come back to the island and contribute to the projects that we are implementing with the royalties that we receive from the mine.”

“Our focus has always been on education, that why we have built classrooms and teachers houses. We also built libraries and put in desks in all the classrooms. We want to invest in education first. After that then we can move into investing other things outside of the island,” Mr Gila said.

Also representing another landowner group at the Workshop was Larry Andagali, Managing Director of Landowner Company giant, Trans Wonderland Limited.

He said seeing the presentation by Trans Wonderland has given me something to think about going forward and it also challenged me to do the same.

“However, we are operating out of an indirect fund, we do not have a direct fund so it depends on the revenue that we are receiving. That will allow us to move another step in our operations.”

Mr Gila outlined the challenges of working communities, but said the association will continue to carry out its work.

“On the island, there are a lot of different people that have different ways of thinking. But we try as much as possible to worry about that and carry out projects according to our plans.

“Transparency and accountability are things we strive to achieve, so if we are not carrying out our activities according to the plans and vision of the association, then we are not doing our duties with transparency in serving our people. So we always make sure that we follow the plan and the vision goals of the association.”

“Our relationship with the company is very good. We have worked together from exploration until the operation of the mine. In moving forward we believe that this relationship will give us more benefits and development to the people on the island.

During the workshop, the issue of the welfare of locals and life after the mine was discussed, with developers discussing their plans and the steps they are taking to prepare locals for the end of operations.

“I cannot speak on the mine closure plan because this is between the government and the company. But for us landowners, when services are brought to us by the mines, we try to improve on things like education so that we can reach some of our goals before the mine closes.