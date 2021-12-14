Education News Supplement Launched

Dr. Uke Kombra explained that there are many things happening in schools that are performing well and many other activities in districts and provinces that need publicity.

“It is important that we must inform our country and our people and schools of what is actually happening. Sometimes we put news releases in the newspaper and circulars and so on.

“Today onwards we will be going out into the public with special supplement, could be around 8 to 10 pages on a quarterly basis. So termly basis, informing everyone in PNG on what is happening in the National Education system,” Dr Kombra said.

The first volume was published last week in the daily papers. He said there are many things happening in schools in the provinces, especially schools that are performing very well and many other activities.