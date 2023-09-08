Education Minister Launches National Literacy Week

The ceremony featured Sia Dancers from Tarawa in Kove, who brought in the symbolic Literacy Torch. The torch, shaped like a dolphin, contained a light bulb switched on by Minister Uguro, marking the opening of National Literacy Week.

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel emphasized the important role of teachers and the importance of education in society. He highlighted the need to respect teachers and the consequences of neglecting them, as well as the impact on leaders and society as a whole.

“Destroying these three critical elements leads to the destruction of a society or nation. First, undermining the role of mothers and devaluing their contribution erodes the fabric of society. Second, neglecting teachers and education's importance can lead to societal decay. Third, diminishing the moral standing of leaders through constant criticism can undermine a country or society. These factors highlight the significance of dedicated mothers, hardworking teachers, and ethical leadership in building a successful society,” said Governer Muthuvel.

Minister Uguro underscored the government's commitment to education, including subsidizing school fees and addressing literacy in the informal sector. He stressed the transformative power of education and its role in shaping successful individuals and society.

He stated, "Today is special for West New Britain, especially Hoskins High School and all our schools. I commend your participation in the Literacy National Week program. Thanks to organizers, provinces, and literacy providers for their contributions. We apologize to the unreached illiterate individuals, but rest assured, we're working hard to ensure literacy reaches everyone in our country."

The event concluded with Minister Uguro officially declaring National Literacy Week open in West New Britain province. The focus remains on inclusive education and empowering future generations to achieve their full potential.

The Literacy Torch was then transported to Central Nakanai at Salelubu for their awareness and celebration of the event and then onto Bola, Talasea District where the Literacy Week is to be observed also.