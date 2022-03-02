Education Minister Condemns School Fight

The Minister made these remarks following a fight between students of Gerehu and Tokarara secondary schools on Tuesday afternoon at the Waigani bus stop in Port Moresby.

He said schools are institutions that were designed to develop our younger generations on their character, behaviour through physical and psychological development.

“Students must be reminded that they are our future leaders and we expect them to be students and learners and not criminals. Parents and guardians must do their job by training and educating their children before they go to school,” Minister Uguro said.

He stressed that school principals, board of managements must apply laws and school regulations, and any issues outside of administration must be referred to police.

Minister Uguro said parents have raised concerns on school fights among students and it has become a norm especially among male students.

He said most of the infighting among students’ results from school bullying, alcohol and cult practices.