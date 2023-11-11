Education key to change gender bias

Executive Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Science at UPNG, Professor Betty Lovai said this during the women in leadership retreat in Port Moresby yesterday.

Professor Lovai said gender equality is a big problem and will remain the biggest problem because people lack knowledge of this issue.

She said this is the reason why many women are not elected to hold leadership roles in the country.

Lovai further said in order to to understand this issue well, she pushed for gender studies which UPNG students are currently studying at the university.

She said under this course students learn about the importance of gender and how to implement gender equity starting from the schooll to their communities.

“It is important to educate the minds of the young generation to ensure they see things differently,” she said.

Lovai said gender studies is optional for students to take of which so far more than 200 students have registered to study this course.

Lovai added that annually the percentage of women graduating increases, showing that women in PNG can perform the role of men tood.

However, she said the sad scenario is that many women in PNG are deprived from their rights of holding leadership role due to the culture that is embedded in the society of having males dominate roles.

Professor Lovai said that is why changing of mindset through educating people about gender equality will ensure people’s perspective about the role of women in the community change.