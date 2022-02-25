Education Is Everyone’s Responsibility

The 3-storey structure was built at the cost of K1.9 million through the efforts of hardworking parents and donors. The Archbishop of Port Moresby, Cardinal Sir John Ribat, opened the building.

Roger Kara, Deputy Secretary of Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Roger Kara thanked the St Charles Lwanga Secondary Parents & Citizen for recognizing that factor and approaching the Department for assistance towards the building of the schools state of the art infrastructure.

Mr Kara said the department also has funds available to train eligible primary school teachers to train to teach grades 7 & 8 or even up to grade 10. Stating the Government and stakeholders must seriously having more specialized subject teachers.

School Board chairman, Patrick Keanga referred to the special building as a state of the art infrastructure that he has not seen anywhere else in the country.

The building is designed to be inclusive so that people with special abilities are not left out and has a ramp for wheelchair access.

“But I haven’t seen any structure as such where a disable kid can find his way using those ramps going up to the top. The school must be proud that we have catered for the disable,” he said.

Mr Keanga said the board had brilliant ideas and they sought funding even from AusAID but that fell through but the funder that was always available year in year out was the parents of the children.

School Principal, Brother Joymon Mathew thanked the students and their parents for the support to the school over the years. He also acknowledged the Department for National Planning and Monitory for contributing K500,000 towards the building.

“K1 million is from the contribution form the parents as the project fee for 2021 and 2022. This learning facility includes a staff room, a sick bay, department offices, the computer lab for the upper secondary school, a prayer room, audio visual room and SRC Room.

Cardinal Sir John Ribat as head of the church in Port Moresby said all Catholic schools in NCD have great need for such development.

“I’m grateful and thankful to parents and also National Planning and Monitoring Department and also from others who have helped in the past for facilities we have here already.”

The schools next priority project is setting up and furnishing of our computer lab for the upper secondary school, which will cost more than K100,000.

“We also urgently need the classrooms for grades 7 and 8 and staff houses. If you look at many of our teachers are residing outside and coming to school. We need to accommodate all our teachers in the schoolyard.

“The parents are doing their part every year they are contributing. So by trusting them we look forward to get funding for the development of this school,” Br. Mathew added.