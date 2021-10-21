Education Dept Farewells Officer

The Fincorp Haus was closed with staff waiting to receive the body of late Mr Nanege and accorded him a deserving send off in recognition of his service to the department.

He passed away on 11 October after suffering a short illness leaving behind a job he devoted his life to, his family and friends. Late Japheth from Laiagam District in Enga Province was the first officer to be farewelled in the car park due to the imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

The Secretary for Education, Dr. Uke Kombra gave his last respects to the wife, children and immediate family of the late public servant.

During the emotional 20-minute ceremony, Dr Kombra expressed with great sadness in his tribute of what amazing dedication Late Japheth committed to his 35 years of work as a primary school teacher, an inspector and a public servant.

He added: “Many who crossed his path came to know his great sense of humor. He was always smiling and a friend who would go out of his way to help others.”

The Secretary thanked late Japheth’s wife, children, and immediate family for his contribution to the education sector.