 

Education Complex for Eastern Highlands

15:13, January 15, 2023
In a small but significant ceremony Eastern Highlands Provincial Government through the division of education presented another K3m kina to China Wu Yi PNG Com LTD for the construction of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Education building recently.

Eastern Highlands Education Director Wesley Albert presented the cheque to the construction company representative Liu Ming.

Principal architect Robert Lai, senior officers from the provincial education division and media witnessed the funding presentation. 

Ming said the company has been in the country for five years, based in Eastern Highlands and has done a number of construction work, including the Goroka main market and a couple of road rehabilitation works.

They will now construct the 3-story Education Complex.

