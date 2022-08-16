Educating Moresby South

Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko said this during the recent presentation of the TVET subsidy cheques at the Moresby South Fitness Centre at Koki. Tkatchenko is determined to better educate the people in his electorate but this will only be possible by educating the educators to a satisfactory level.

He said teachers who are appropriately educated will produce students who are educated to be on par with those educated anywhere else in the world.

“So we will have 500 teachers highly educated, placed in Moresby South’s schools, educating your children so they are the best educated. We can build all the infrastructure and have the best infrastructure but at the end of the day if we don’t have the best teachers, we are wasting our time.” Said Tkatchenko

He said he will send out a directive to ensure that all teachers in POM South schools will have nothing less than a certificate or a Diploma in Education and completely update with the latest curriculum they need to teach children.

He said starting this year, 24 new houses for teachers will be delivered to various Moresby South Schools. This will continue in the ensuing years of this term of govt.