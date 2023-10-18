Edevu project developers on notice

Central Governor Rufina Peter says the provincial government and the people of Central Province will no longer tolerate being by-passed by developers and the national government when investing in major resource projects in the province.

“We will not be taken for granted nor will we continue to be spectators to resource developments on our land.

“We demand that our rights as resource owners and the jurisdiction of the Central Provincial Government be recognized, acknowledged and respected.”

Governor Peter recalls that on the opening of the Edevu Hydro Power Project in April this year, she expressed concern that CPG had not been involved at all or to very small extent during the 14 years of the project from inception, development and completion.

She also highlighted two important tasks that the national government must undertake:

Environmental Impact Assessment by the PNG Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), and the Benefit Sharing Agreement for key stakeholders, two of which are the landowners and CPG.

Governor Peter said, “In all of this time, the negligence of successive governments in ensuring that the people were actually getting money on a regular basis for the water that was being supplied. So they didn’t have to on ad-hoc basis demand shut down and demand money. We expect better than that.”

She said many years of experience from the Rouna Hydro scheme (Rouna 1, 2, and 3) which commenced in the 1950s with Rouna 4 established in early 2000.

“We had all of these years of experience and lessons learnt. How come we didn’t take it into the Edevu Hydro Power Project, as we were developing it and putting everything into place,” added Peter.

However, while hydropower remains economically attractive in many regions of the country, the development of the Edevu Hydro project highlights a number of major game changing factors to improve the energy grid of Port Moresby which has been subjected to constant blackouts over the years.

The project is important to the government, when launched this year the Prime Minister James Marape thanked the Koiari landowners of Central province and Chinese investor PNG Hydro Development Ltd for making the massive K750 million Edevu Hydropower Project along the Brown River possible.