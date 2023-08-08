Edevu hydropower set to commence

Having inaugurated the project in April earlier this year, Marape acknowledged the government's collaboration, facilitated by Kumul Consolidated Holdings, in partnership with the project.

The government has committed K120 million towards the establishment of a 132KV transmission line connecting Edevu to Port Moresby.

This contribution supplements the K650 million already invested by Chinese investor PNG Hydro Development Ltd.

In light of the imminent project launch, Prime Minister Marape emphasised the significant positive impact the endeavour will bring to the Port Moresby Grid, which is currently facing operational constraints and frequent power outages.

"This initiative will play a crucial role in alleviating power supply challenges in the National Capital District, as well as Central and Gulf provinces," he stated.

Reflecting on the broader implications, Marape underscored the Edevu Hydropower Project as an exemplary achievement of what a government agency accomplished through a collaborative effort with a private enterprise.

He recounted the progress achieved during the past four years of his tenure, refuting criticisms that have cast doubt on the government's accomplishments.

“The K650 million hydropower station and the K120 million allocation for the 132 KV transmission lines exemplify strategic investments aimed at lighting up previously underserved regions of Papua New Guinea, including National Capital District, Central, and Gulf provinces. These regions stand to gain the most from this transformative initiative,” Marape said.

Moreover, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to highlight the project's socio-economic contribution.

"An estimated 2,000 jobs have been generated, both directly and indirectly, benefitting the communities of Central and NCD," he affirmed.