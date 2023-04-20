Edevu Hydropower project commissioning

The project is a huge private investment aimed at supplying quality electricity to Port Moresby, which has been experiencing constant blackouts.

The Edevu hydropower project took 14 years and about K650 million investment.

The project has received much support from the Marape-Rosso Government providing needed funds of the 132KV transmission line to make it a complete success.

The government says the Edevu hydropower project is a win-win for the country in line with the PNG Development Strategic Plan, that by 2030 over 70 percent of households and all businesses must have access to reliable, affordable and modern clean energy sources.