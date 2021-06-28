Edai Kids Given Support

Members of the Interim Committee, formed after the nasty accident near the township in Boera Central Province, visited three brave youngsters and their parents at the Children’s ward.

Residents had raised K9,000 from a wheelbarrow push, while Pastor Matt Allen from Capital City Baptist Church, chipped in another K5,000.

The money were presented to the children and their parents, including care packages, ‘Get Well Soon’ letters and flowers.

The oldest of the three who were seriously injured is thirteen, while the two younger ones are 8 and 7 years-old. Two of these three children lost a limb each in the accident, and had to face amputation.

The committee also visited six other children with minor injuries at their homes at Edai Town and presented their families with funds raised by residents.

Chairman of Edai Town Interim Committee, Sylvester Kalaut said the overwhelming support and kind gesture from residents shows the level of care, love and sympathy for the children who have been hurt and injured from the accident.

“The cash was distributed according to the severity of the injuries. Our two amputees receiving K3,000 each, followed by K2,000 for the third severely injured child who had operation on one leg. The six children with minor injuries received K700 each. This may not be enough, but it will help with the immediate needs of the injured children and their families while taking care of them in the hospital,” he said.

Mr Kalaut stressed that the lives of some of these children have been changed forever.

“We still have other immediate needs like counselling to do and are appealing to those who are able to provide the service to come forward. Those corporate companies operating along the Napanapa stretch of the highway who wish to support our injured children and their families at this time, please do get in touch with us, the kids have immediate needs as well as the long term needs,” Mr Kalaut said.

Wesley Spinder, resident and member of the interim committee said, “It was an emotional and heartbreaking moment for us to see the little ones lying on their beds, fighting silently the pain and tears. We all shed tears.”

“But on the flip side, to see the beaming smile on their innocent faces just gave us hope and lit up our hearts. They are brave, strong and true fighters. They are smiling and doing well despite the life altering injuries,” he emphasized.

Following the hospital visit, the interim committee met with the Edai Town Management and stake holders to discuss a petition by the residents, following the accident.

Photo credit: Edai Town Interim Committee