Economy recovered after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

According to the Bank of PNG Monetary Policy Statement for March 2023, Acting Governor Elizabeth Genia said the Central Bank expects this growth to continue into 2023 driven by increased activity in the non-mineral sector, supported by the Government’s expansionary fiscal policy2 and growth in the mineral sector.

She said the external sector is projected to weaken in 2023 mainly reflecting a decline in commodity prices due to a slowdown in the global economy.

The Bank projects the overall Balance of Payments (BOP) to be in deficit, driven by a deficit in the capital and financial account, more than offsetting a surplus in the current account.

Gross foreign reserves is projected to decline in 2023, reflecting the net intervention by the Bank of PNG into the domestic foreign exchange market and servicing of government foreign debt.

Genia pointed out that while global inflation is expected to fall, it continues to remain elevated.

“Its feed through to the domestic economy will continue to drive high domestic inflation expectations.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the September quarter of 2022, showed an annual headline inflation outcome of 6.3 percent reflecting the feed-through of high imported inflation.

The Bank forecasts annual domestic inflation to be around 5.5 percent for 2023.

The recent CPI publication by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the annual headline inflation was 3.4 percent in the December quarter of 2022.

She said the Government continues to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy through its 2023 National Budget, projecting a record expenditure of K24,566.9 million and total revenue of K19,582.0 million, giving a deficit of K4,984.9 million.

“The deficit will be financed mainly from external sources. Over the six months to March 2023, the Bank of PNG continued its tightening stance of monetary policy by further increasing the Kina Facility Rate (KFR) to 3.50 percent in January 2023 to counter inflationary pressures.

“While global inflation is expected to slow, the Bank expects domestic price pressures to ease but remain elevated in 2023, and moderate in the medium term.”

Genia said in view of these developments and economic prospects over the short and medium term, the Bank will reconsider its tightening stance of monetary policy and cautiously pursue a neutral stance for the next six months to September 2023.