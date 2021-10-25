Economy Challenged Due To COVID

This is according to BSP Financial Group Limited’s (BSP) Q3 2021 Pacific Economic and Market report. In the report, it also stated that while the pandemic’s surge is a threat to the country’s economy, businesses and the economy itself cannot afford to face nationwide lockdowns.

BSP’s Group General Manager for Corporate Banking, Peter Beswick advised that people need to focus on appropriate containment measures, safeguards of masks, social distancing, restrictions on gatherings and most importantly to advocate high levels of vaccination to slow transmission of the virus.

He added that by doing this, we reduce the loss of life, less stress on health systems, and drive medium term economic recovery.

Mr Beswick said: “Major projects will provide PNG businesses certainty and growth prospects in the economy will remain challenged until resource projects like the Papua LNG finalise fiscal terms and conditions for the project and detailing the framework to complete upcoming negotiations.”

“Barrick Gold CEO remains committed to restarting the Porgera Mine in 2022, while Total has announced the remobilisation of the project teams with the objective to launch in early works in late 2022.

“This positive development follows the Government’s reconfirmation of the Papua LNG Gas Agreement 2019, the signature of the Fiscal Stability Agreement and the License extension,” he said.

Recently Newcrest announced that Lihir would be carrying out a Pre-Feasibility Study to accelerate the mine to be a 1 million ounce plus per annum producer from 2024.

This is another important progression for the economy as the US$180 million project delivers increased ore reserves, brings forth gold production and improves operational flexibility by establishing an additional independent ore source.