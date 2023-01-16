An economically independent PNG is better: PM

As it was Australia, Labor Party and Whitlam in 1973 to 1975 that allowed the PNG, PANGU Pati and Somare drive into political independence, so must it be Australia, Labor Party and Albanese of 2023 to assist PNG, PANGU Pati and the generation of Leaders to drive PNG into the economic independence.

PM Marape told Parliament that a nation claiming political independence without economic strength is a weak nation.

And in that focus for economic gain, he added that PNG and Australia are operating under the Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership Agreement (CSEP) his government signed with the then Morrison Government in 2020.

“The coming of Prime Minister Albanese has a touch of bettering the heights we have reached with Australia the last 3 years. An economically independent PNG is better, stronger and safer PNG. A better, stronger and safer PNG, is a better stronger and safer Australia and the Indo Pacific region,” he said.

“One cannot talk about the Indo Pacific without progressing the PNG agenda because we are right in the heart and the center of this confluence.

Marape stressed that in order for PNG to participate in a safer Indo Pacific region, PNG herself must be a strong economic nation.

He said a key economic strategy PNG will focus on is ramping up trade, business free flow of PNG exports and our people to Australia.

“Australia is not just a bilateral partner nation but a parent nation to us for she birthed us in 1975. And since then PNG is littered with many imprints of assistances like aids, grants, infrastructure developments, budget supports, credit finance accessing, human resource development, foreign direct investments, Christian church assistances etc to name a few.

“Australian has been the biggest helper to our national development endeavors and I want to say a hearty thank you.”