Eco Pacific Tourism for Matugar village

These institutes have emerged in response to the global recognition of the need for sustainable tourism models that balance economic development with the environmental conservation and social well-being.

Yesterday, the Matugar village of Madang Province, along the North Coast held a ground-breaking ceremony for its Eco Pacific Tourism institute.

The event was officiated by the Member for Sumkar, Alexander Orme Suguman alongside village dignitaries and witnessed by the whole ward 17 community and surrounding villages.

Whilst initiating the ground-breaking ceremony, MP Suguman mentioned that the District Development Authority (DDA) will hold its 3rd quarter meeting next month and will consequently make a commitment to support the building of the infrastructure until its completion.

Furthermore, the member Sumkar also gave assurance of supporting students who will be attending the Eco Pacific Tourism institute under the District School Fee Assistance Program.

Member Suguman stated that Education is a top priority for him and his DDA that he will do his best to ensure that youths are given a second chance, especially those that have been left behind in the formal education system.

He also encouraged the ward 17 community to take ownership of the developments that are about to commence and his DDA are committed to assisting in to provide learning facilities as well.

Alphonse Foimae Jr. the Director for Eco Pacific Tourism, under DHERST has spent more than 3 years now in Matugar village getting to know the community there in order to establish this institution. Mr. Alphonse states that this is empowerment to the youths, that they are trying their best to ensure that no one is left behind.

Tourism programs will be the fundamental basis for learning in the institute with the inclusion of a few other developmental programs to enhance student learning.

Mr. Alphonse is excited that the ground-breaking ceremony has commenced and that now paves the way for other development aspects to take effect under their agreements.

Adding onto the fact that the community at Matugar need this institution, Former Acting CEO of Sumgilbar LLG, Tommy Kadam, encouraged youths to seize this life changing opportunity.

Another key player in assisting youths with rations for the clearing of the area is Trukai Industries, Madang Branch.

They supported the event by donating bales of rice to youths in clean up efforts of the land area and also used this event as strategic marketing to introduce their rice product.

According to Foimae Jr. they anticipate opening their doors to youths by October and he has announced to the community that for the first 150 intakes, DHERST will be fully sponsoring them.