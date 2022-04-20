ECBL Make Offer To PMV Operators

NCD Governor Powes Parkop said ECBL is fully owned by NCDC but “we will divest the shares to other shareholders when the structure is fully rolled out”.

He called on PMV operators to become members of the Transport company adding that the requirements include; maintaining and operating quality and neat buses, willingness to complete route and adherence to the timetable set by ECBL and ticketing terms.

“ECBL will manage the bus operators, regulating and ensuring service reliability, inspection and enforcement.

“NCDC will also subsidize the ELCBL. Depending on the volume of subsidy, either NCDC will incorporate them in its budget or will impose levy,” he added.

The Governor also thanked PMV operators for providing transport services for city residents in the last 40 years.

“I give credit and acknowledge the many PMV operators and owners who have tirelessly been providing this essential service for the city.

“We value and appreciate their contribution and I want to assure them that we are here to partner and achieve a win- win outcome,” he stated.