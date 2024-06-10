EC ordered to implement E-voting system

Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi made this order under Section 50 of the constitution pursuant to Section 57 for the purposes of affecting and enforcing the citizen's rights to a fair and just voting system.

Kandakasi ordered the PNGEC to implement the directive under Section 71 and Section 68 of the electoral law on National Elections Regulations 2007.

He then ordered that after term one of the order, the PNGEC must produce a strategic plan that outlines the milestones to be achieved with a relevant timeframe to commence in September 2024 and end in September 2026 with funds required for each phase.

Justice Kandakasi said the decision in term one and plan in term two shall be communicated to the national government by way of a funding submission for inclusion in the 2025 national budget by October 5, 2024.

He said upon receipt of the submission in term three of the orders, the national government shall prioritize the electoral commission’s submissions.

“At the end of August, September, and October the (PNGEC) shall report to the court in writing confirming the funds of each of the orders,” said Justice Kandakasi.

He also ordered that CCTVs must be implemented in all counting venues.

The judge made these submissions after declaring the election of Kundiawa-Gembogl MP, Muguwa Dilu, null and void and ordered a recount of the votes within 30 days starting effectively Thursday June 6, 2024.

It was before the court that Justice Kandakasi made this decision after CCTV footage showed foul play by Dilu’s scrutineers.

He said people's rights have been affected by the corrupt voting system in the country where there is no updated common role, hijacking of ballot boxes, and problems of scrutineers.

Therefore, the Deputy Chief Justice said the implementation of an effective electronic system will ensure people's rights are protected and that they choose the right leader without being intimidated by the failed voting system of this country.