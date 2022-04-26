EBC Kassam Rural Hospital opened

Eight years ago the initial ground breaking ceremony was carried out by the then Eastern Highlands Governor, Julie Soso, local MP Mehrra Kipefa and then PHA CEO Ben Haili. The Evangelical Brotherhood Church run facility was jointly opened by the Secretary for Health, Dr. Osbourne Liko and Mr Kipefa.

MP Kipefa and Dr Liko cut the ribbon to the delight of health officials, church health services representatives, students and teachers of EBC Technical High School and surrounding communities.

The hospital project was the outcome of an agreement between the former EHPPHA CEO Ben Haili and the Evangelical Brotherhood Church Building and Projects General Secretary Japalis Kaiok.

Health Secretary Dr. Osbourne Liko in his remarks said he is overwhelmed to see such a rural hospital fully equipped with modern medical equipment. The manpower that will provide quality health services that a church run rural hospital can also meet the health needs of the people at Arona valley and the surrounding districts like Kainantu, Henganofi and even Markham in the Morobe Province.

“I am so happy to see that the EBC Kassam Rural Hospital facility is of world class where it is capable of providing quality health services from the out-patient department to the labour ward. And not forgetting the container mortuary that is provided to store dead bodies,” Dr. Liko said.

He said the church health services in partnership with the Provincial and National Health department including the EHPPHA is giving a lot of support in terms of providing health services, for not only the people of Obura/Wonenara, but all around the country.

“I am so proud to say that the Christian Health Services as partners with the National Department of Health is so supportive in many ways in providing genuine services in terms of health care for our people, something that the government should also be proud of. Please take ownership and take good care of the facility and the health workers that will be on the ground to deliver health services to you,” Dr. Liko said.

Meanwhile Dr. Liko was also honoured to officially open the EBC Technical High school that will be elevated to a secondary school later this year.