Eat Smart Campaign Premiers On TVWan

The East Smart Campaign was launched on Thursday, 16 December, 2021 with the aim of promoting healthy and nutritional eating and creating behavioral change around food across Papua New Guinea.

Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp said, “Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp said during the launch, “Eat Smart Campaign em kamap lon gutpela taim, na emi innovative wok lon givim bikpela luksave lon agriculture sekta na promotim helt.” (The Eat Smart Campaign is a timely and innovative initiative to raise the profile of the agriculture sector and to promote health.)

The campaign is supported by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership.

As part of the campaign, Chef Julz Henao has travelled the country to whip up culinary magic with locally sourced food from Central, East New Britain, West New Britain and Morobe.

Chef Julz said the Eat Smart Campaign traces the journey of food from farm to plate and aims to spark fresh conversations on the importance of eating healthy foods that are locally produced. This highlights the value and importance of the agriculture sector and the need to strengthen agri-business supply chains to sourcing local fresh produce.

“By going local, we are making the art of cooking accessible and affordable to all Papua New Guineans.”

“Produce like bananas, kaukaus, aibika, pumpkin, groundnuts have been our staple for generations. All we are doing now is making the same produce more exciting,” he added.

The campaign uses multiple media platforms and different approaches to teach Papua New Guineans how they can utilize local produce in a variety of different dishes so as to improve nutritional intake.

The campaign uses multiple media platforms including a 13-epsiode TV show, targeted school events and social media content.

Photo credit: Eat Smart Campaign / PNGAus Partnership