Eastern Highlands Imposes Curfew

Provincial Administrator and Provincial Controller, John Gimiseve has confirmed the curfew as a major resolution of the stakeholder meeting held yesterday.

The Response team agreed to impose a 12-hour curfew from 5pm to 6am starting today and will continue for the next two weeks.

“Our situation in the province is not good, therefore the National Controller has categorized Eastern Highlands, Western and West Sepik provinces as high risk. This means we are in a province where COVID-19 does not discriminate.

“Our committee met and we came up with some resolutions, and the biggest of them all is that we want to impose a curfew starting this afternoon,” Mr Gimiseve said.

Provincial Health Authority Chairman, Dr. Joseph Apa said the province had a 40-bed capacity built as a COVID-19 facility, unfortunately this facility is in full capacity.

Dr Apa said it means that the next option would be to build an extra structure to accommodate the influx of patients due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, Mr Gimiseve urged the people to exercise the new normal for safety measures.

“If you value your life you must exercise the new normal. That means you must wear mask, avoid shaking hands and frequently hugging others, washing your hands regularly so that you can keep yourself safe.”

He explained that the lockdown includes closure of liquor shops and clubs, though in the restaurants and hotels liquor will be allowed.

Mr Gimiseve said large church gatherings are also restricted but people can use other alternatives to practice their beliefs.

The main market will close but vendors and customers could still do their marketing in their own suburbs and communities or roadside markets.

He said after two weeks of observation, if there is no improvement then the committee may look at other tougher measures. The police will be in full operation to ensure the public abide to curfew hours.

Mr Gimiseve clarified that as one of the high risk provinces, public gathering will be limited to 20 persons per gathering. In other medium risk provinces, the number of people allowed is 100.

Educational institutions will be the only ones to continue as usual due to up-coming exams but are advised to exercise the new normal measures.