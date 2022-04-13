Easter Period Declared Public Holidays

Most workers and public servants will take break during Easter and the Department of Personnel Management (DPM) issued a Circular Instruction advising all heads of departments, provincial administrations and heads of statutory bodies, and all public servants, informing them of the Easter period Public holiday.

DPM Secretary, Taies Sansan said further to Circular Instruction No.23 of 2021 on Public Holidays for this year, 2022, the following dates are declared as Public Holidays for the Easter period throughout the country.

The public holiday starts on Friday, April s15th, which is Good Friday, April 16- Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday-April 17 and Easter Monday, April 18.

Ms Sansan said that Thursday 14th of April, also known as Holy Thursday to Catholic faithfuls is a normal working day, and agency heads can use their discretion to allow staff to knock-off early for the long Easter weekend.

She said all public servants are required to resume normal duties at 7:45am on Tuesday 19th of April.