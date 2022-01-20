East West Centre Awards PNG Woman

The awards are in recognition of the contributions from current and former participants within the EWC community.

Out of the eight alumni, Doreka was recognised for her commitment to supporting local women through sewing.

She mobilised ten single local mothers and widows and trained them in sewing and tailoring skills in the effort to build new business opportunities and support local communities with the help of ExxonMobil.

In receiving her EWCA 21st Century Outstanding Service Award, Doreka thanked God for the privilege and honour to be given this prestigious award.

“I want to share this award with the women of Boera village and other women whom I have worked closely with from Papa, Lealea and Porebada villages.

“It is a testament of the great achievements by women towards the development of our country, especially in the rural communities where I come from,” Mrs Dai said.

She thanked her family for their unwavering support and understanding, who made sure she live my dream, which is to serve the women within her community.

“I also want to dedicate this award to ExxonMobil PNG for believing that women can make a difference and showing their support through women empowerment programs within our communities.”