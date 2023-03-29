Earth Science student thanks OTML

She said, being sponsored by Ok Tedi Mine is a significant opportunity for them and their families, as it provides crucial support for their education and future career pathways.

Laurielle Teiptoror said, “This opportunity will really challenge us to be more competitive in our studies and so we look forward to fostering a good relationship with Ok Tedi mining. And also, I would like to extend a big thank you to our families and friends, and to our lecturers’ Prof S.P and his team. And not forgetting, our good lord for because through him and with him none of this is possible. So thank you so much.”