Early Childhood Education Vital

The Learning Centre covers students coming from the settlement areas in six mile, 5 mile and Gordons and has 60 students attending.

Female candidate for Moresby North East, Tania Bale, spoke to parents and children about the importance of Early Childhood Education and what she sees in young children.



The 6 Mile Library Learning Centre Chairman, Seri Peter, appreciated the gesture as it was the first of its kind and recommended children being the improvement for the next generations to come.

Buk Bilong Pikinini has about 23 library learning centers and during the event today students from the age 4-8 age were given ‘A Buk bilong Pikinini Reader’ to motivate children and start a conversation about what they want to be when they grow up.