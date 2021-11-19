E-Transaction Bill Passed

Minister for Justice, Bryan Kramer highlighted that that up until when the bill was passed, Papua New Guinea had no legal framework in existence.

He said when presenting the Electronic Transaction Bill 2021, stated how digital technologies are transforming the way goods and services are produced, consumed and delivered or traded globally.

Minister Kramer said in the era of electronic commerce and digital economy, to stay competitive in domestic and international markets, government and enterprises are redefining their strategies, business models to accommodate innovation and digitalization. Thus, this bill is PNG’s first step to follow suite.

“Lack of appropriate legislation further undermines our ability to remain competitive as business has to be conducted faster at lower cost and a higher security standard in a rapidly changing, increasing, complex global trading environment.”

He said it is through the passing of this legislation, that the government have laid a vital building block for the redevelopment of e-commerce and digital trade and set the foundation for PNG to work towards achieving a stronger, vibrant and economically independent Papua New Guinea through an efficient and competitive domestic market.

“This legislation will ensure transparency, legal predictability, facilitate better connectivity to our local SME into the global market place and further grow our internet and digital economy,” Kramer said.

Meantime, Member for Kandep, Don Polye, expressed the challenges still faced by majority of Papua new Guineans who still do not have access to reliable internet services. The MP expressed that implementation would prove difficult in many rural areas, such as Kandep.

“This bill cannot be working effectively, that people will not realize that changes that the rest of the world is competing for in business unless we have a broad highway that can transmit information and facilitate the business to grow through the e-business, e-commerce legislation or the new digital economy.”