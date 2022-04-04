e-Agriculture Action Plan For Sandaun

The partners include; provincial divisions of Agriculture and Livestock; ICT, West Sepik Investment Limited; Commerce; Cocoa Board; Fisheries Authority, Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority.

The roll out of this E-Agriculture Strategy and Action Plan provides a vision and plan to address existing challenges in the access to information resources, networks, digital services and platforms that are critical to support policy decisions and innovative services.

In addition, it improves the quality and timeliness of data and information availability (in particular for Cocoa, Vanilla and Fisheries) for better decision making, improving the livelihoods of rural farmers.

Improving market access, financial services, risk mitigation, disaster management, logistics, enhancing income generation and improving profitability, are among other major benefits of the adoption of this E-Agriculture Strategy.