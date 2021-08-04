DWU Virtual Open Day 2021

The Virtual Open Day gives an opportunity to prospective students, parents and potential partners of the DWU to access information about the academic programs and services of the University.

The virtual Open Day will be livestreamed on DWU’s Official Facebook page on Saturday 21 August 2021.

This is the first time DWU is staging the Open Day online.

The normal on-campus Open Day was cancelled last year due to the onset of COVID 19.

University President Professor Fr. Philip Gibbs recommended for a “Virtual Open Day” using online technology that is available to the university community.

Each of the university’s four faculties and their departments have been allocated time slots to go on air in the Virtual Open Day.

Programs offered in all campuses of DWU through the full-time and flexible learning modes will be featured.

The Virtual Open Day is part of DWU’s new approach to deliver its programs and services remotely using information and communication technologies in the time of COVID 19.