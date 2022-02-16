DWU Launch 2022 Academic Year

The launching of the academic year was also followed by the 43rd anniversary of the foundation of Divine Word Institute and 28 anniversary of Divine Word University.

University President Professor Fr. Philip Gibbs said the university has been recognized through the many years of promoting knowledge and transformation for everyone in Papua New Guinea.

The launch began with a celebration of the Holy Eucharist mass at the University chapel then continued to the SVD Memorial Auditorium for the official launching program.

The university was graced by the presence of Apostolic Nuncio to PNG, Archbishop Firmin Rodrigues who was very keen on how the university is progressing.

The Divine Word University has so far graduated over 10,000 Papua New Guineans since the initiation days and now the current university.

“The university’s core priority is to promote knowledge creation and research in a Christian environment.

“Despite the COVID 19 pandemic and financial setbacks; the university has developed into an E-Learning environment,” added Prof. Fr. Philip Gibbs.

Guest speaker and Alumnae of the university, Vavine Gabi-Anang who is also the CEO of Go-Food encouraged the students to set goals and focus on how to achieve them.