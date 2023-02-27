DWU issues laptops to first-year students

"This is the first laptop I have ever owned," said Vavar Luaina, a first-year Social and Religious Studies student.

Three-hundred and ninety-two (392) laptops were given to first-year students attending DWU Madang campus at the Sir Peter Barter Auditorium recently.

Luaina said, "The first thing for me to do now is learn how to use it. I know this will help me greatly in my studies and, most importantly, my research work.”

At the official laptop issuing ceremony, DWU President, Professor Fr. Philip Gibbs, conducted a quiz, giving insight into the history of the first laptop issue, as well as the processes and costs involved in shipping these laptops to DWU’s various campuses.

"These laptops will help with your studies here for the next four years. We trust that you will be responsible users and prioritize the device for your studies," Fr. Gibbs said.

“The laptops were custom-built to DWU ICT specifications by DELL in Malaysia, with total costs amounting to about K1.2 million, including accessories such as laptop chargers and bags.

"In IT re-imaging, a new operating system, other application software, and required drivers are installed into a machine," said Prof. Fr Gibbs.

Elizabeth Marangasa, a PNG and International Studies student, was greatly encouraged, as DWU promotes a paperless university, and owning a laptop will help her use the device wisely for study purposes.

For the first time this year, DWU has purchased laptops for its students in other campuses, including St. Benedict in Wewak and Rabaul campus, East New Britain. The ICT team was on the ground in Wewak to hand over 150 laptops to the campus administration during its registration recently.