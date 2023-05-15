DWU hosts career expo day

All the faculties and ther departments were armored to to the full to showcase when they have been learning inside the lecture rooms.

Students had on display actual work environments, tools, information and everything needed to inform potential university students, parents, employers and the general public about the courses taken up at the university.

Professor Fr Philip Gibbs, President of Divine Word University (DWU), states that this is the first time after 3 years since COVID19 that the university has organized an Open Day.

Unlike previous years, this year’s event was more relaxing.

Fr. Gibbs also announced that in the coming years, the school will host Open Day and the Cultural Show biennially.

Consequently, the next Open Day will be hosted in 2025 and the Cultural Show will be hosted next year 2024.

“This is due to the fact that it is quite expensive to host such events and we are trying to move with technological trends all over the world in terms of technology advancements.

We’ve also come to realize that we can utilize Zoom for all these events and minimize costs thus we have more to continue developing the university and student learning,” stated President Gibbs.

The university has four faculties; Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Faculty of Business Informatics, Faculty of Education and Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In the event, a group of independent judges with various professional backgrounds and organisations, visited each faculty stall to collect scores. In the evening one faculty will announced as winner.

Businesses, NGOs and government agencies participated in the event.