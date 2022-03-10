DWU Gears Up For 40th Graduation

Similar to the 2021 and 2020 graduation, the university will livestream the entire graduation ceremony on its official DWU Facebook page and a live broadcast through NBC Radio Madang and NBC National Radio.

This will provide the opportunity for family members to be part of the event and to comply with COVID-19 measures.

The event will be restricted and allow for two guest for each graduate. To maintain overcrowding, each guests will be restricted to attend the ceremony at the graduation hall, but will be sent to two of the university’s auditorium to watch the live feed.

These venues include the SVD Memorial Auditorium and the Sir. Peter Barter Auditorium SPBA in the main campus.

This year’s graduation ceremony will feature students graduating in various degrees in both fulltime and flexible learning with 725 students.

Sixty-nine students will graduate with Master Degrees, 503 graduating with Bachelor Degrees, four students graduating with a Graduate Certificate in Data Networking, 17 students graduating with Post Graduate Certificates and a student graduating with a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education Teaching and Learning.

The university will also issue medals to four graduating students for academic excellence.