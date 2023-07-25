DWU Council meet a success

Leading up to DWU’s Council Meeting on Friday 21st, a schedule of planned activities had visitors experience the warm hospitality of the people of the iconic township of Rabaul.

There was a blessing and commissioning of the following facilities; a new Computer Laboratory, Matriculation Centre, and water project, including the blessing and commissioning of a statue of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

The Council also visited a new Administration block at Kabaleo Teachers College, still in its construction phase and various sites including Rakunai (Blessed Peter ToRot).

They also had an opportunity to meet and address, staff and students at Kabaleo Teachers College and Saint Mary’s School of Nursing, with the Archbishop of Rabaul, Abp Rochus Tatamai, on Thursday.

In his address given at Kabaleo, Chair of Council, Archbishop Douglas Young spoke about how the university is upgrading its facilities in ENB emphasizing, DWU’s presence and contribution to the needs of the people in the New Guinea Islands region.

Preparatory meetings leading up to the university Council Meeting all ended with a positive outcome, concluding the week on a high note.