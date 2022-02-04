DWU Continues To Build Facilities

Male and female dormitories for the former Institute were inherited from the high school. Later, the SVD brothers built permanent dormitories and some of those structures are still being used in the male and female dorms today.

On Thursday, 3rd of February the University was proud to open a 73-bed dormitory for the male students, funded under the Government’s Public Investment Program.

DWU President, Professor Fr. Philip Gibbs said construction began in 2021 with the aim to complete the construction before the 2022 academic year begins.

He thanked the Department of Higher Education Science and Technology under the Government’s Public Investment Program for the funding of K3 million.

Fr. Gibbs said for this year, the school is expecting over 1900 students. Currently, the University has 774 male students and 890 female students, which means the University is still short of 269 places for residential students.

“I earnestly hope that the government can provide more funding and that we can identify other sources of funding so that we can provide more adequate dormitory space in the future.

“We have given notice to the local community to be prepared to host our non-residential students. But unfortunately so far there has been little response and recent law and order developments in Madang raise serious safety issues for students residing outside the campus” he stated.

The dormitory was named after founder of the Tok Pisin Dictionary late Fr. Francis Mihalic. He was also a former staff of the Divine Word University.