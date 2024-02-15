DWU commences 2024 Academic Year

There are exciting times ahead for first-year students as they enter into the various tertiary institutions.

The Divine Word University is no exception as they launched the commencement of the 2024 academic year this week, after days of the registration and orientation period. It was also a time when they welcomed new students into the campus with warmth and reassurance of the long-standing slogan of “Home away from Home”.

Officiating the event was Professor Fr. Philip Gibbs, who acknowledged the fact that DWU is one of the eight principal universities in the country and the number has been increasing every year.

However, Professor Fr. Gibbs said that it’s an exciting time for DWU as they are continuously expanding in terms of infrastructural and technological developments, and have over the years opened in a few locations in the country, particularly in Western Province and the Arawa School of Nursing in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, whilst other provinces are still a working progress.

Fr. Gibbs also stated that in line with the developments, DWU has always been steadfast in supporting and implementing the government’s policies throughout its institutions within the country.

“The Vision 2050, the Papua New Guinea Strategic Plan, the Medium-Term Development Plan. We try to take those into account and renew our development plans, which we will be doing a lot of work on this year,” Fr. Gibbs states.

Despite their backing towards the Government, Fr. Gibbs hopes that the Government's assurance for the Tertiary Students Scholarship can be met so that outstanding projects and an understanding pave the way forward between the school and students.

In addition to that, Fr. Gibbs is looking forward to implementing a review done by DHERST.

Dr. Fiona N’Drower, a senior lecturer and the Head of the Department for Tourism and Hospitality, welcomed the first years but also gave them a run-down of the expectations on the campus