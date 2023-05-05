DWU celebrates Media Freedom

Most of the time, the messengers (reporters), are shot down, silenced and suppressed by forces that try to reduce the freedom of media.

World Press Freedom Day or Media Freedom Day as Papua New Guinea knows, was proclaimed by the United Nation General Assembly in 1993, and so this year, and the 03rd of May, marks 30 years of World Press Freedom Day and the theme for this year is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

In Madang, the Divine Word University also hosted this small but very informative event in its SVD auditorium, with His Excellency Richard Stephen Howard Jr., the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Papua New Guinea, Yvonne Ngutlick - Deputy Director Communications of Transparency International PNG and Scot Waide a prominent PNG Journalist, DWU Alumni Award Recipient and also the founder and CEO of Lekmak.

Also present at the event were students from the Communication Arts Department, lecturers and Head of Departments, Tusbab Secondary School and other interested individuals.

In his address to all, His Excellency Richard. S. Howard Jr spoke about how media in Papua New Guinea act as the guardian of democracy.

He commended the students and journalists for choosing a profession which is challenging and requires taking risks and uncovering information vital for development but most importantly, protecting and ensuring the rights of the people of PNG by informing and educating through the power of information.

He further added that we need to make sure that we elect the right leaders that would develop the right policies that protect journalists and media from suppression.

Stating that the democracy in PNG is doing well at the moment compared to other countries but we need to strengthen on that so that PNG can do better for a long sustainable democracy.

Waide during his inspirational speech encouraged young students to stand up and group together, to create a movement where they can bring in positive stories by way of storytelling to positively influence the modern generation.

He states that Facebook is a powerful and important tool of delivering information and freedom of expression but also states that you have to exercise a lot of responsibility.

The event ended with a panel discussion with the three keynote speakers as panelists with their audience, student presentation of items and presentation of gifts.