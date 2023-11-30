Dux student thanks parents and sponsors

Secretary to SVD Mission office in PNG, Fr Peter Kim said when students excel, the achievement of one student motivates the parents to invest further in all of their children who are in school and also gives hope to parents to work hard in making savings to meet the cost of education of the children.

“A student taking an award in any of the academic programs instill pride, and discipline, builds trust, and change the perspective of the parents and benefactors investing in human resource,” Fr Kim said.

“I have been helping parents of many students in Enga and Simbu where I was working as a parish priest. Some students completed their training in teachers’ colleges and are teaching now. I have sponsored some into the technical vocation education training (TVET) where they attained their skills and used them to build their lives. This gives me the satisfaction,” Fr Kim said.

And, for the students to in turn say thank you to the sponsors and parents, and add value to the combined efforts in getting a child educated, Fr Kim said when he was acknowledged for the contributions, he made toward human resource development in Dirima.

Fr Kim, who is from South Korea and has been working in PNG for 24 years now, provides this outlook when he was informed of one of the students he is supporting, who after completing Gr 12, took out the science dux award.

“I am happy for Anna and wish her well in her further studies. I am also happy for the other young people who have received formal education and trade skills through my small sponsorship. I am happy that I contributed in a small way to the human resource development of this country,” Fr Kim expressed.

Twenty-year-old Anna Gelua of Dirima in Gumine, Simbu province took the dux award at the Mary Immaculate Girls Technical Secondary School where she completed her Gr 12 education this year.

Her dux award was sponsored by Help Other People Excel (HOPE PNG) which comes with a 25 per cent tuition fee and a laptop. HOPE PNG has been the major sponsor of dux awards in secondary and high schools in Simbu for the past 13 years and is progressing to schools in Jiwaka and Eastern Highlands provinces.

Anna in thanking her parents for their faith and perseverance in getting her through secondary education made special mention of Fr Peter Kim who helped with her school fees.

“Fr Kim is a kind person. He sees the needs of students like me in Dirima, and helps them,” Anna said.

Getting into the science strand was difficult, demanding more time of sleepless nights, no research venues and pathways for me in a rural setting, and she barely made it through in two years, she recalled.

“The thoughts of giving up crept in but knowing the number of people behind by studies, especially Fr Kim and my parents, kept me intact in my studies,” she said.

Anna said she wants to pursue her dream studies in the field of medicine. She applied to the School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Divine Word University and hopes that she gets a placing for next year.

“Currently I don’t have the required tuition fees. And, I want to express by deepest thank you to HOPE PNG for the sponsorship of 25 per cent of the tuition fees. HOPE PNG is a blessing to me. It is a boost to me to pursue on, and if I am successful in life, I will live on the spirit of HOPE, assisting other students who will be pursuing their dreams in life,” she said.

Anna’s parents, John and Rose Gelua also thanked Fr Peter Kim for his constant support to Anna and other students in Dirima. The parents acknowledged HOPE PNG and the national director and founder, Dr Captain Wemin Olmi Junior for always coming around to Simbu to inspire and motivate students to excel in their studies.