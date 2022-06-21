Duramu villagers inks deal with Abest Timbers

The land lease back agreement was signed by the Central Provincial Government, landowners of Dimbuma clan ILG of Duramu and Abest Timber Limited.

Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba, when signing the agreement said under the provincial government’s development plan and vision, agriculture, tourism, and sports were the main focus of the government.

“What we are witnessing today falls directly under Agriculture, while we can encourage Forest Clearance Authority (FCA) in particular logging, we must also look at the sustainability part of it,” said Koaba.

He posed the question, “What do we do after logging, apart from removing logs, what should we do?

“So the Provincial Forest Management Committee (PFMC) in its wisdom did go ahead and give approval for this project, but on the pretext that there should be an agricultural fallback program or activity,” added Koaba.

Under this program and Governor Robert Agarobe’s one-crop per district policy, Abau district is earmarked for Cocoa because there are specific reasons one of which includes its rainfall.

Annually, Abau records much higher rainfall apart from other districts and secondly, land is so fertile for cocoa and a good example of that is currently in Doma.

Koaba said a total of 400 seedlings have been transported to Doma and these seedlings are now sprouting out fast because of rainfall, soil fertility, and climate and this can make cocoa thrive, the very reason they encourage cocoa for Abau district.

Koaba also appealed to the developer, to consider cocoa as the current market value is now fetching K8 per kilo for the dry bean.

“This will sustain the livelihood of our people especially the village of Duramu, Dimbuma clan ILG.”

The project is within Amau-Ganai FCA area and is to be developed by the FCA Permit holder and Investor- Abest Timbers Limited.