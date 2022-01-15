Duban Committed To National Court

Magistrate Ben Kome on Wednesday 11 January, told the Committal Court that there is enough evidence to commit Duban to the higher court for three counts of misappropriation and one count of conspiracy.

Duban`s lawyer Bradley Wak said he will appeal against the decision on his client’s behalf, because they have identified technical errors.

The court room was packed to capacity to hear when the decision made on the former MP because of the upcoming national general elections. A strong hold supporter of Duban said the court must fast track the court process to allow Duban to contest the election. He said there is still trust that Duban will deliver for the people of Madang.

Duban was arrested and charged with three counts of misappropriation and one count of conspiracy to defraud the state, when he was the Member of Madang.

The court heard that Duban, 46 from Hamo Village in Madang, had allegedly applied K200,000 of public funds dishonestly, to the use of a firm on March 28, 2013, when he was Madang MP and Minister for Police. He was alleged to have also, on the same date, dishonestly applied K140,000 to the use of a church. The court also heard that Duban allegedly used K260, 000 for an educational tour to Jayapura in 2013.

On the charge of conspiracy to defraud the state, it was alleged that on March 27 and April 3 2013, the former Madang MP allegedly conspired with others to use K600, 000 kept in the Madang treasury operating account, for a renovation project for Yagaum Rural Hospital.

The National court will set a date for when Duban will appear.

(Nixon Duban (sunglass and cap) speaking to his supporters outside the Madang District court on Wednesday. Picture courtesy of Sylvester Wemuru.)